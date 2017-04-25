Madison community paramedics bring care to patients at home
Madison Fire Department is the only fire department in the state already doing this as a pilot program they call community paramedics. A year and a half ago, two paramedics took on 10 new patients, in a partnership with Meriter Hospital, to cut down on emergency room visits and give people better access to medical care.
