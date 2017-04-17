Line Breaks Festival fills void of di...

Line Breaks Festival fills void of diverse art offerings in Madison

The Line Breaks Festival returned to the University of Wisconsin April 11-16 to celebrate campus diversity and center the voices of First Wave student artists. The festival was first started by Marc Bamuthi Joseph during his 2007 spring residency at the UW Art Institute, the festival has since become a beloved annual tradition.

