Lautenschlager's son announces attorney general bid
This undated photo provided by his campaign shows Josh Kaul, who announced Monday, April 10, 2017, that he'll challenge incumbent Wisconsin Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel in the 2018 elections. Kaul is the first Democrat to declare a run for attorney general.
