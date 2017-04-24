Jews targeted as Wisconsin student bo...

Jews targeted as Wisconsin student body links Israel to police violence

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

Photo of the Capitol viewed from University of Wisconsin campus, Madison, Wisconsin, taken September 28, 2010. The student government of the University of Wisconsin-Madison included an amendment specifically about Israel in a divestment resolution targeting companies operating in many countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15) Apr 26 EdmondWA 84
News The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15) Apr 26 bestie 37
Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15) Apr 26 bestie 2
People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16) Apr 26 bestie 3
lyin trump (Mar '16) Apr 26 bestie 2
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,662 • Total comments across all topics: 280,637,908

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC