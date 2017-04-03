Intergenerational playgroup connects kids and seniors with dementia
According to the Alzheimer's Association, the number of new cases of Alzheimer's and dementia is expected to soar. Today, someone in the United States develops Alzheimer's dementia every 66 seconds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNOE-TV Monroe.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Mar 27
|Eric
|8
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC