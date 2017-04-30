Increase in crime activity prompts Madison neighborhood to take action
Neighbors of the Burke Heights Neighborhood gathered with one another to discuss problem's they're seeing their back yard. "This is the first time we've gotten together as a group for quite a while, I think," said Henry Payne, a resident of the neighborhood for 42 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Apr 28
|James
|10
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Apr 26
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Apr 26
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC