Hodor considers entering politics to fight for marriage equality
The Northern Ireland native, known for acting in HBO's Game of Thrones and for his DJ sets on his " Rave of Thrones " tour, is speaking out for same-sex marriage in his country. In an interview with Northern Ireland's Belfast Telegraph Tuesday, he said he hopes the country will embrace marriage equality like Ireland and the rest of the UK.
