Happening Now: Madison Hazmat Team ca...

Happening Now: Madison Hazmat Team called to Verona Area High School

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

A spokesperson for the fire department says the call originally came over as an odor investigation near the science lab around 7:30 a.m. The Madison Fire Department's Hazmat Team was then called in about half an hour later. 27 News tried reaching out to Verona Area High School to see if students were being moved or evacuated, but we weren't able to reach a live person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Afghanistan
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,421,243

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC