Happening Now: Madison Hazmat Team called to Verona Area High School
A spokesperson for the fire department says the call originally came over as an odor investigation near the science lab around 7:30 a.m. The Madison Fire Department's Hazmat Team was then called in about half an hour later. 27 News tried reaching out to Verona Area High School to see if students were being moved or evacuated, but we weren't able to reach a live person.
