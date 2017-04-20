Group honors Madison victim as man is charged with killing her while driving drunk
Friends and acquaintances of Wenxin "Wendy" Huai gathered outside the Dane County Courthouse and packed the courtroom where 32-year-old Kong Vang was charged Thursday afternoon in Huai's death. Vang was officially charged with two counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, three counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety, and one count each of Possession of Meth, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated - 2nd Offense and Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration - 2nd Offense.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC