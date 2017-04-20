Group honors Madison victim as man is charged with killing her while driving drunk

Friends and acquaintances of Wenxin "Wendy" Huai gathered outside the Dane County Courthouse and packed the courtroom where 32-year-old Kong Vang was charged Thursday afternoon in Huai's death. Vang was officially charged with two counts of Homicide by Intoxicated Use of a Vehicle, three counts of Recklessly Endangering Safety, and one count each of Possession of Meth, Operating a Motor Vehicle While Intoxicated - 2nd Offense and Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration - 2nd Offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.