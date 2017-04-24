Granada Hills Charter wins U.S. Academic Decathlon
This April 12, 2017 file photo shows the Granada Hills Charter High School Academic Decathlon team. On Saturday, April 22, 2017, the team won the U.S. Academic Decathlon for the third year in a row.
