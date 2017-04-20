Future of Work, Wages, and Labor Discussion at UW-Madison
Rep. Mark Pocan , along with his colleagues Rep. Mark DeSaulnier , Rep. Debbie Dingell and Rep. Donald Norcross , brought together UW-Madison academic professionals, policy makers, and labor representatives from around the country for a discussion on the "Future of Work, Wages, and Labor" at the UW-Madison's Memorial Union. Congressmen Pocan and DeSaulnier created the "Future of Work, Wages, and Labor" initiative, when they were both Members of the Education and Workforce Committee, in an effort to help the labor force grow.
