Freedom, Inc. protestors rally to keep police out of Madison schools

In October 2016, MMSD and the Madison City Council approved a two-year contract that would station one uniformed police officer at four of the district's main high schools. Protesters at the event, which was held concurrently with the general elections, expressed their concerns with how having police officers in the school would disproportionately affect black and brown youth.

