Frank Kaminsky turned 121? Well his c...

Frank Kaminsky turned 121? Well his cake says he did

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

The former Badger listed his birthday as April 4, 1896 on Twitter so Skittles decided to have some fun with it. When you list your birthday as April 4, 1896 on Twitter and @Skittles takes you seriously Thanks for the 121st birthday cake! pic.twitter.com/GnByTwRBs8 The Dane County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death in the Town of Springfield, however, it's believed to be due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) 3 hr Rough looking 7
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 10 hr Chilli J 174
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Tue Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Tue Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,651 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,650

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC