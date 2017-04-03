Four Luther alumni to discuss careers in the arts Monday, April 10
Join the Luther College Visual and Performing Arts faculty and students in welcoming four midwestern panelists who will to share their experiences about careers in the arts. The panel is at 6 p.m. Monday, April 10, in the Jewel Theatre in the Center for the Arts on the Luther campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decorah Journal.
