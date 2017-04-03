Evers cruises past Holtz for re-elect...

Evers cruises past Holtz for re-election as schools chief

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Connecticut Post

The combination of March 15, 2017 file photos, shows incumbent Wisconsin state Superintendent Tony Evers, left, and his challenger Lowell Holtz. The two men are facing off in the April 4, 2017 general election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) 7 hr Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... 7 hr Angela M Heimann 1
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) 7 hr you picked a winner 6
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? 16 hr True Judment 166
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
Snapchat (Sep '16) Mar 27 Eric 8
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mar 16 Angela Heimann 5x... 5
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,372 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,127

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC