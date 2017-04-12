Distinguished Lecture Series speaker talks how to define feminists

As part of the ongoing Lit Fest 2017, the Wisconsin Union Directorate Publications Committee welcomed writer and New York Times op-ed journalist Roxane Gay to engage students in a conversation about feminism and racial disparities. The Tuesday event, co-sponsored by the WUD Distinguished Lecture Series, featured the critically-acclaimed author reading excerpts from her books and addressing the intersectionality of issues pertaining to gender and race.

