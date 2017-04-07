Dane County looking for bicyclist who may be connected to Burke death

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses who may have seen an African-American man riding a bike from the East Towne Mall area towards the truck stops near the Town of Burke over the past couple of days. Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes tells Channel 27 it's not known if the man is being sought as a person of interest or for other reasons related to a death investigation at the Pine Cone truck stop early Thursday morning.

