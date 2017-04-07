Dane County looking for bicyclist who...

Dane County looking for bicyclist who may be connected to Burke death

The Dane County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses who may have seen an African-American man riding a bike from the East Towne Mall area towards the truck stops near the Town of Burke over the past couple of days. Lt. Krista Ewers-Hayes tells Channel 27 it's not known if the man is being sought as a person of interest or for other reasons related to a death investigation at the Pine Cone truck stop early Thursday morning.

