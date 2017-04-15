Dane County looking for AWOL jail inmate
MADISON Dane County officials are asking the public to call 9-1-1 to report tips on a jail inmate who's been declared AWOL. A news release Saturday evening says Sorrell A. Gilmore, 22, of Madison, failed to return to the jail Saturday night after being released for his approved job earlier that morning.
