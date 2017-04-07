Dane County Board carves path for und...

Dane County Board carves path for undocumented immigrants hoping to become citizens

As conversation on immigration reform at the federal level intensifies, the Dane County Board of Supervisors moved forward with programs aimed at facilitating the process for undocumented immigrants to become legal citizens. The board approved a resolution at their Thursday evening meeting to fine-tune funding for the citizenship assistance service, as well as resolutions to continue dealing with the heroin epidemic and issues with homelessness.

