Cook's expulsion to be appealed to Regents
Attorneys for serial, sex assault suspect Alec Cook says he plans to appeal his expulsion from UW-Madison to the Board of Regents. Jessa Nicholson Goetz tells 27 News Chancellor Rebecca Blank Monday rejected Cook's appeal of his expulsion to her.
