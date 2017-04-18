Champions of city trees from throughout Wisconsin lauded for outstanding community service
Five individuals and organizations dedicated to protecting, preserving and increasing the number of trees lining city streets, filling community parks and beautifying neighborhoods throughout the state earned recognition from the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council at the recent 2017 Wisconsin Arborist Association/DNR conference in Green Bay. "The awards recognize and thank individuals and organizations for their work and commitment to the trees, plantings, habitat and economic benefits they provide," said Kristin Gies , co-chair of the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council's award committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
|Did Republicans Rig the Election?
|Apr 6
|Russian POTUS
|177
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Apr 5
|Rough looking
|7
|Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12)
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|4
|Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt...
|Apr 4
|Angela M Heimann
|1
|Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game
|Mar 28
|Iphonemodest552
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC