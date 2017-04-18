Champions of city trees from througho...

Champions of city trees from throughout Wisconsin lauded for outstanding community service

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: State of Wisconsin

Five individuals and organizations dedicated to protecting, preserving and increasing the number of trees lining city streets, filling community parks and beautifying neighborhoods throughout the state earned recognition from the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council at the recent 2017 Wisconsin Arborist Association/DNR conference in Green Bay. "The awards recognize and thank individuals and organizations for their work and commitment to the trees, plantings, habitat and economic benefits they provide," said Kristin Gies , co-chair of the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council's award committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at State of Wisconsin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 177
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,183 • Total comments across all topics: 280,436,396

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC