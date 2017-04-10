Capital City Sunday

Capital City Sunday

Sen. Leah Vukmir said she cannot support a gas tax hike, but also has concerns about a UW System tuition cut in a discussion of Gov. Scott Walker's budget proposal on this week's edition of Capital City Sunday. 113 people died on Wisconsin roads as a result of distracted driving last year, a ten percent increase from 2015 and the continuation of a trend caused by a rise in smart phone use.

