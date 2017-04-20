Body found in Marshall Park near Lake...

Body found in Marshall Park near Lake Mendota

Madison Police Department, along with two other parties, are currently investigating a death after a body was discovered near the shoreline of Lake Mendota in Marshall Park. According to a MPD incident report , an employee of the City of Madison Parks department found a body Thursday afternoon in Marshall Park, located at 2101 Boulevard.

