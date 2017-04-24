APNewsBreak: Lincoln Hills psychologist dismissed
This 2011 photo provided by the Wisconsin Department of Corrections shows D. Jeremy John. John, a top psychologist at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison was fired in December of 2016 for allegedly ignoring the requests of dozens of inmates who asked for help, according to his termination letter from the Department of Corrections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Madison bans discrimination against atheists, n... (May '15)
|Wed
|EdmondWA
|84
|The Quran Competition: Madison's Islamic Youth ... (Jul '15)
|Wed
|bestie
|37
|Why Do Liberal Professors Get Hired After Racis... (Aug '15)
|Wed
|bestie
|2
|People thought this not legal in Wisconsin? (Jan '16)
|Wed
|bestie
|3
|lyin trump (Mar '16)
|Wed
|bestie
|2
|Madison area schools/dance studio
|Apr 15
|Anonymous
|1
|Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07)
|Apr 11
|eskaysea
|73
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC