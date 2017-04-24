Anti-government suspect declines to stand for judge in court

Joseph Jakubowski is escorted into a room at the Rock County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Janesville, Wis. Prosecutors say Jakubowski mailed a rambling manifesto to President Donald Trump then stole 18 firearms from a store in Janesville on April 4. He was arrested 10 days later while camping on private property in southwestern Wisconsin, about 140 miles from Janesville.

