Anti-government suspect declines to s...

Anti-government suspect declines to stand for judge in court

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

Joseph Jakubowski is escorted into a room at the Rock County Courthouse for his preliminary hearing Tuesday, April 25, 2017, in Janesville, Wis. Prosecutors say Jakubowski mailed a rambling manifesto to President Donald Trump then stole 18 firearms from a store in Janesville on April 4. He was arrested 10 days later while camping on private property in southwestern Wisconsin, about 140 miles from Janesville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Madison area schools/dance studio Apr 15 Anonymous 1
News Should Sex Predators Have Identifying License P... (Mar '07) Apr 11 eskaysea 73
News Did Republicans Rig the Election? Apr 6 Russian POTUS 175
News Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11) Apr 5 Rough looking 7
News Madison woman arrested for 6th offense OWI (Jun '12) Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 4
News Windsor man faces charges for felony OWI, fourt... Apr 4 Angela M Heimann 1
News Winning numbers drawn in 'Badger 5' game Mar 28 Iphonemodest552 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,053 • Total comments across all topics: 280,569,706

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC