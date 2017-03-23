Wisconsin voters to field 65 school d...

Wisconsin voters to field 65 school district requests new

18 hrs ago Read more: WLUK-TV Green Bay

The push by Wisconsin public schools to ask for more money from local property taxpayers isn't stopping, with 65 referendums going before voters in the spring election. That comes after 122 were approved in 2016, the continuation of a trend that began three or four years ago as schools struggled to make ends meet under state-imposed spending limits, budget tightening and changing student populations with a growing range of needs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.

