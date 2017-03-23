Wisconsin voters to field 65 school district requests new
The push by Wisconsin public schools to ask for more money from local property taxpayers isn't stopping, with 65 referendums going before voters in the spring election. That comes after 122 were approved in 2016, the continuation of a trend that began three or four years ago as schools struggled to make ends meet under state-imposed spending limits, budget tightening and changing student populations with a growing range of needs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLUK-TV Green Bay.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Thu
|IWannaSeeDirty
|7
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC