Wisconsin Supreme Court set to rule on guns aboard Madison buses
The Milwaukee-based group "Wisconsin Carry" filed a lawsuit in 2014 challenging Madison Metro Transit's ban on "weapons of any kind" on city buses. The group claims Madison's Transit and Parking Commission can't ban guns on buses under the state's concealed carry law.
