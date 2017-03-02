Wisconsin Republicans try again to stop sanctuary cities
Republicans in the Wisconsin state Legislature are trying again to outlaw sanctuary cities for immigrants who are in the country illegally. The bill being circulated for co-sponsors would prohibit local governments from enacting any ordinances, resolutions or policies that would prevent federal immigration laws from being enforced.
