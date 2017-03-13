Wisconsin football recruiting: OT Michael Furtney commits to Badgers
The Wisconsin Badgers opened spring practice on a day most would not consider optimal weather for recruiting purposes. Nonetheless, they ended up getting themselves their seventh commitment on Tuesday when one of the fastest risers in terms of Midwest offers, Milan, Mich., offensive tackle Michael Furtney, gave his verbal commitment to UW's class of 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|Mon
|Samantha
|5
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Man888
|4
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
|Morphiosis
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC