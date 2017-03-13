Wisconsin football recruiting: OT Mic...

Wisconsin football recruiting: OT Michael Furtney commits to Badgers

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Bucky's 5th Quarter

The Wisconsin Badgers opened spring practice on a day most would not consider optimal weather for recruiting purposes. Nonetheless, they ended up getting themselves their seventh commitment on Tuesday when one of the fastest risers in terms of Midwest offers, Milan, Mich., offensive tackle Michael Furtney, gave his verbal commitment to UW's class of 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucky's 5th Quarter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Snapchat Mon Samantha 5
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mon Man888 4
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
Hi (Jan '15) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 3
who likes star wars ? Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 1
Morphiosis Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 2
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,556,810

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC