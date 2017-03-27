Winning Contest Images Combine Art and Discovery of Science
MADISON, Wis. - Ten images and two videos by University of Wisconsin-Madison students, faculty and staff, including undergraduates from Green Bay, Sun Prairie and Madison, have been named winners of the 2017 Cool Science Image Contest.
