WI: Supreme Court Rules That Passengers Can Carry Concealed Weapons on Madison Buses

March 07--A state law that preempts local municipalities from enacting gun ordinances that are stricter than state law also bars cities from enacting rules that prohibit guns on public transportation, the state Supreme Court ruled Tuesday. In a 5-2 decision, the court overturned an appeals court decision that allowed a Metro Transit policy to ban firearms on Madison city buses, saying it did not conflict with a state law that bars municipalities in Wisconsin from enacting ordinances or resolutions that restrict firearms more than state law.

