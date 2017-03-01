What will the Council talk about Toni...

What will the Council talk about Tonight?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Forward Lookout

The following items are EXTRA-MAJORITY ITEMS - Extra Majority vote items will be recorded as unanimous votes unless a roll call or exclusion is requested: 21. Legislative File No. 45955 - SUBSTITUTE - Amending the 2017 Parks Capital Budget to create a new project "Golf Course Equipment" and appropriate $250,000 in non-General Fund general obligation borrowing that will be repaid by the Golf Enterprise Fund to purchase new mowers for the City's golf courses, and authorizing the City to enter into an sole source agreement with Burris Equipment to purchase mowers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward Lookout.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Morphiosis Mon The Condenser 1
News Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio... Feb 20 WelbyMD 1
Maureen Feb 10 Garbagio 4
News Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega... Feb 6 Jo Ann 1
where are the big girls that want to have fun Feb 6 chad 1
News Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ... Jan 29 David Gates 2
the real truth about the jews Jan '17 Truther Birther 3
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,676

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC