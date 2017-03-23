Weekend picks: It's Soap Box Derby time at Charlestowne Mall
Matthew Miszewski, 19, of Madison, Wisconsin, top, and Sara Rokosz, 15, of Valparaiso, Wisconsin, race in a heat during a previous All American Soap Box Derby in St. Charles. Boys and girls between the ages of 7 to 20 will be racing each other at the Greater Chicago Soap Box Derby Race this weekend at the Charlestowne Mall, 3800 E. Main St., St. Charles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat (Sep '16)
|Thu
|IWannaSeeDirty
|7
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC