VP Pence will speak to workers and invited guests Friday at Blain Supply in Janesville
Vice-President Mike Pence will visit Blain Supply in Janesville Friday morning, the company announced Thursday afternoon. Blain Supply houses the corporate headquarters and distribution center for all Blain's Farm and Fleet stores.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Morphiosis
|Feb 27
|The Condenser
|1
|Norma McCorvey, Jane Roe of Roe v. Wade decisio...
|Feb 20
|WelbyMD
|1
|Maureen
|Feb 10
|Garbagio
|4
|Wisconsin Democrats propose legislation to lega...
|Feb 6
|Jo Ann
|1
|where are the big girls that want to have fun
|Feb 6
|chad
|1
|Warm weather leads to temporary closure of Ice ...
|Jan '17
|David Gates
|2
|the real truth about the jews
|Jan '17
|Truther Birther
|3
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC