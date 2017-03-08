View Press Release

Five Mobile X-ray Systems Deliver Rapid Access to Images for ED, OR, NICU, ICU and General Radiology Patient Exams UnityPoint Health - Meriter installs Carestream DRX-Evolution Plus DR rooms and DRX-Revolution Mobile X-ray Systems for orthopaedic and general imaging. )--UnityPoint Health - Meriter installed two CARESTREAM DRX-Evolution Plus systems as part of an upgrade designed to enhance and expedite diagnostic imaging for orthopaedic and general radiology patients at the 448-bed hospital.

