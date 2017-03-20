Video shows unprovoked attack in down...

Video shows unprovoked attack in downtown Madison

Police released surveillance video showing a man who they believe randomly attacked another man from behind in downtown Madison early Saturday morning. Police are asking to help identify a man who is shown in a surveillance video attacking another man around 2:10 a.m. on Hawthorne Court near University Avenue.

