VIDEO / DVD: STLJN Saturday Video Showcase: Spotlight on Laurence Hobgood

This week, let's take a look at some videos featuring pianist Laurence Hobgood, who's coming to St. Louis to perform with his trio on Wednesday, April 5 and Thursday, April 6 at Jazz at the Bistro. Known widely for his more than 20 years as musical director for singer Kurt Elling, Hobgood split from Elling at the end of 2013 to concentrate on his own music.

Start the conversation, or Read more at All About Jazz.