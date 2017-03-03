UWPD arrests campus burglary suspect,...

UWPD arrests campus burglary suspect, still looking for others

The UW-Madison Police Department is crediting help from the community in arresting a woman who they believe committed a series of campus burglaries. They're still looking for one other suspect and also want to talk to a "person of interest" in the crimes, too.

