UW-Madison scientist re-creates super...

UW-Madison scientist re-creates super tornadoes with computer simulation

Monday

Leigh Orf, a scientist with the Cooperative Institute for Meteorological Satellite Studies at UW-Madison, uses computer models to look inside tornadoes and supercells that produce them. Coming up at six, 27 News' Nick Buffo looks into how these computer models could help save lives in future super storms.

