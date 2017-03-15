UW expels student accused of assaulti...

UW expels student accused of assaulting, harrassing almost a dozen women

Madison student accused of sexually assaulting and harassing multiple women is no longer a member of the university. This undated photo provided by the Dane County Sheriff's Office in Madison, Wisconsin, shows Alec Cook, a University of Wisconsin student charged with sexually assaulting and choking a woman on October 12, 2016.

