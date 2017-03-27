United Heartland Names M3 Insurance A...

United Heartland Names M3 Insurance Agency of the Year

United Heartland, a leading national workers' compensation insurance company, proudly announces M3 Insurance of Madison, Wis., as its 2016 Agency of the Year. M3 Insurance, with five locations throughout Wisconsin, has been a United Heartland agency since 2008.

