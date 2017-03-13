Unemployment rises in Wisconsin's 32 largest cities
A new report the Department of Workforce Development released Wednesday shows the unemployment rate went up in the state's 32 largest cities. Racine had the highest unemployment rate at 5.7 percent, up from 5.4 percent in December.
