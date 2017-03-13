U.S. Attorney abruptly asked to resig...

U.S. Attorney abruptly asked to resign from Madison office

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WKOW-TV

President Trump's shakeup at the U.S. Department of Justice means the end of a 38-year career in the Western District of Wisconsin. U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil resigned Monday from the position he's held since being appointed by President Obama in August 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Madison Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
homemade sex toys (Jun '16) Mon Man888 4
How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 4
Hi (Jan '15) Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 3
who likes star wars ? Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 1
Morphiosis Mar 11 Cynthia lyn 2
News Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi... Mar 4 Eyeball 2
How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08) Mar 3 Mama Bear 213
See all Madison Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Madison Forum Now

Madison Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Madison Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
 

Madison, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,633 • Total comments across all topics: 279,541,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC