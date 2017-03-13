U.S. Attorney abruptly asked to resign from Madison office
President Trump's shakeup at the U.S. Department of Justice means the end of a 38-year career in the Western District of Wisconsin. U.S. Attorney John Vaudreuil resigned Monday from the position he's held since being appointed by President Obama in August 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mon
|Man888
|4
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
|Morphiosis
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|2
|Experts say 'diversity,' 'inclusion' mean nothi...
|Mar 4
|Eyeball
|2
|How does one fight a corrupt Police department? (Jul '08)
|Mar 3
|Mama Bear
|213
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC