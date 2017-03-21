Two men sought in armed residential robbery
Investigators say the victim agreed to meet one of the suspects at her home, who stayed for a brief meeting before leaving. When the victim opened the door for him to reenter the second suspect followed robbing the woman of her purse, and cell phone.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKOW-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Madison Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat
|Mar 18
|LaPosey01
|6
|homemade sex toys (Jun '16)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|5
|Driver Arrested For 5th OWI (Mar '11)
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|4
|Sun Prairie man behind bars after 4th OWI arres...
|Mar 16
|Angela Heimann 5x...
|1
|How do you make a Democrat tuck tail and run? (Feb '11)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|4
|Hi (Jan '15)
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|3
|who likes star wars ?
|Mar 11
|Cynthia lyn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Madison Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC