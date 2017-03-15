Two in custody after SWAT operation busts meth production house
A Rock County man and woman were taken into custody Wednesday, after the Rock County Sheriff's Office SWAT Team, Special Investigation Unit, and the Department of Criminal Investigation's Clandestine Lab Team worked in symphony to take down a methamphetamine production operation. The teams executed a search warrant on the 300 block of Centre Street in the village of Footville; assisted by local fire and EMS.
