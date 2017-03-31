Tracking device leads police to suspe...

Tracking device leads police to suspect, drugs taken in armed robbery of Madison CVS

Madison police say they're talking to a woman after a CVS store in downtown Madison was held up by an armed robber Friday night. Sgt. Jennifer Kane tells Channel 27 News the investigation is on-going in the incident that happened just before 7:00 p.m. at the CVS on Washington and Bedford Streets.

