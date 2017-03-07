Tobacco, nicotine sale to minors has increased 11 percent since 2010

Tobacco and nicotine use among minors in Madison has reached its highest margins since 2006, placing Dane County high in tobacco sales rankings statewide, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Data collected by the state DHS found 19 percent of tobacco and nicotine products sales in 2016 were to minors, an 11 percent increase since 2010.

