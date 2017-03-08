The Latest: Judge exempts Syrian fami...

The Latest: Judge exempts Syrian family from Trump ban

22 hrs ago

MADISON, Wis. -- The Latest on a Syrian man's lawsuit alleging President Donald Trump's new travel ban is blocking his efforts to bring his family to Wisconsin : A federal judge in Madison has issued an order temporarily blocking President Donald Trump's administration from enforcing his new travel ban against a Syrian family trying to reach Wisconsin.

