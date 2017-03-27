The Latest: Fitzgerald calls UW-foundations 'dark cloud'
MADISON, Wis. - The Latest on budget briefings and discussion of an audit for the University of Wisconsin : Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald says the University of Wisconsin System schools' relationships with private foundations is a "dark cloud" and could have an impact on how much money UW receives in the state budget.
