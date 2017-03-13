Study Quantifies Role of 'Legacy Phos...

Study Quantifies Role of 'Legacy Phosphorus' in Reduced Water Quality

MADISON, Wis. - For decades, phosphorous has accumulated in Wisconsin soils. Though farmers have taken steps to reduce the quantity of the agricultural nutrient applied to and running off their fields, a new study from the University of Wisconsin-Madison reveals that a "legacy" of abundant soil phosphorus in the Yahara watershed of Southern Wisconsin has a large, direct and long-lasting impact on water quality.

